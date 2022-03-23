I thought it was an early April fool’s joke when I read that Cllr D’Agorne is leading a ‘review of measures to improve accessibility to York city centre’ (The Press, March 21).
How can disabled people have confidence in any review led by Cllr D’Agorne when he is responsible for making it impossible for so many blue badge holders to access the city centre?
In any case this consultation looks like being another sham consultation with the outcome already decided.
It was supposedly launched on March 10, but it does not feature on the current consultations page on the council website and there is no obvious way for disabled people or anyone else to make their views known.
If Cllr D’Agorne was serious about having a meaningful consultation he would sit down with York’s disability organisations who have all condemned the council’s decision to remove blue badge parking in the city centre.
Cllr D’Agorne might then learn just how badly disabled people have been affected by his discriminatory policies. But this will not happen because Cllr D’Agorne, and the other Green and Lib Dem members in the ruling coalition, seem determined to keep disabled people out of the city centre.
Danny Golding, Albemarle Road, York
