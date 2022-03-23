THE Moorland Association has issued a warning for a risk of wildfires after an increase in the number of incidents recently.
England’s iconic moorland landscape is under threat from wildfire, with 24 fires having been recorded in the last four days alone.
The Moorland Association warns there is a high risk of a devastating wildfire on moorland in the north of England, as 55 incidents of wildfire have been recorded by the Fire and Rescue Service already since the start of this year.
The increasing number of visitors enjoying the wild open spaces of the moors, brings a greater risk of a fire breaking out, whether by accident or a deliberate act.
Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association said: “The current weather conditions in much of the north of England – dry and warm, are fire-supportive. The catastrophic wildfires we have seen in recent years have spread over huge areas, destroying precious habitat and releasing vast amounts of carbon.
“We would urge everyone to follow the Countryside Code and never think about lighting a fire or bringing a BBQ.”
Once started, a wildfire is incredibly difficult to tackle given the mass of vegetation in many areas, which burns readily and lack of access to these areas for fire fighters.
