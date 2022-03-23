A POPULAR York park has reopened this morning after being closed for weeks.
According to the Friends of Rowntree Park, the park is back open having been shut after recent flooding.
They say: "Rowntree Park is finally back open! It’s been 4 weeks since we flooded.
"Thanks to all who have volunteered time to help.
"Go see the cherry plum blossom trees."
