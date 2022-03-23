The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across York and parts of Ryedale on Wednesday.
The fog warning will remain in place until 9.30am as forecasters predict patches of dense fog throughout the morning.
The yellow weather warning means people can expect slower journey times with delays to bus and train services.
The Met Office has also warned of delays or cancellations to flights in the region.
After a chilly start #Wednesday morning it will be mostly fine and dry with lots of #spring #sunshine pic.twitter.com/ZuQ6bk6onx— Met Office (@metoffice) March 22, 2022
Affected areas include York, Selby, parts of Tadcaster, Malton, Easingwold, Thirsk and Helmsley, extending into parts of North Yorkshire and Teesside.
The Met Office issues warnings for dense fog when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres while severe disruption to transport occurs when visibility falls below 50 metres.
What the yellow weather warning means for you
The Met Office and National Highways team have issued the following guidance:
- Avoid travel if possible.
- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights as full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect.
- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion.
- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves.
- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security.
- Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.
According to the Met Office, York is expected to hit an average of 17 degrees today.
There will be sunny intervals and a low chance of rain throughout Wednesday.
