HOMES in had to be evacuated after a gas leak.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 10.17pm last night (March 22) to Kingsland Terrace in the Leeman Road area of York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential property after the gas on a cooker had been left turned on.
"Crews put a cordon in place and evacuated the surrounding properties whilst they carried out an inspection and ventilated the property using breathing apparatus and a gas detector.
"Once they were happy that the gas levels were safe, residents were allowed to return to their properties and advice was given to the occupant."
