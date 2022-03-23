FIREFIGHTERS have been battling a fire at a house in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out after reports of a fire in Skipton last night (March 22).
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Skipton have dealt with a significant fire in a flat.
"Crews used 4 breathing apparatus and 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire.
"The cause is now under investigation by fire and police.
"Smoke alarms save lives."
It's not known whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
