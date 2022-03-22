A POPULAR York shop boasting a prime location and a turnover of £600,000 is on the market.
The leasehold of the well-established convenience store, operating as Nisa Local, in Poppleton Road, comes with a £180,000 price tag.
It is being marketed by Business Sales Plus, York, who say it is in a popular residential area of York and on a main road into the city centre, 'with little competition'.
The property, which has been run by the current owners for about 17 years, comes with a large rear storage area with shutter access for deliveries direct into the store room.
It also has full CCTV coverage of the interior and exterior of the building.
The shop features two long aisles, stocking food and household products, along with a cash area with Fedex, DHL, Amazon and Collect Plus delivery and collection.
There is also a Lottery and Pay Point.
"This is a great opportunity for a family to come in and capitalise on a solid turnover of over £600k and to drive this business forward," say the agents.
It also generates weekly Lottery sales of £2,000 and offers the potential to expand.
