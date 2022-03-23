CITY of York Council has pledged £25k to support anti-racism and inclusion work in the city.

Councillors previously agreed to support a motion for York to become an anti-racist city - the first in the North.

This follows other UK cities such as Brighton and Oxford who have declared the same ambition.

Haddy Njie, who put forward the motion at a full council meeting in October, said she was delighted by the funding commitment.

Her organisation, Speak up Diversity, is now working with the council and has set up a diverse, independent working group aimed at tackling systemic racism in the city.

North Yorkshire Police figures, reported last October, revealed there had been a 239 per cent in recorded race-related hate crimes since 2012.

The new group will develop a long-term anti-racism and inclusion strategy aimed at breaking down barriers facing marginalised ethnic groups.

The council has released an initial £5K towards developing the strategy and helping the group to work effectively and openly.

A further £20K will be made available in the next financial year to support costs such as consulting with communities in York to ensure diverse perspectives are taken on board.

Some money will be spent on communications, such as the creation of a new website, to be launched shortly.

The group, made up of different communities within York, has held its first meeting to discuss priorities.

Haddy's motion won support from Jake Furby, a trustee of York LGBT Forum, and Imam of York Mosque, Mirazam Khan, who spoke in favour of the motion.

She said: "We know that to be truly representative we first need to listen to the thoughts and opinions of as many communities and individuals in York as possible.

"Our next steps will be to gather these shared experiences to help us create a long-term inclusion strategy which will guide us as we head towards York becoming a truly anti racist city."

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "The council's deep-seated commitment to anti-racism work in York is reflected in our funding of the independent working group which supports the ‘making York an anti-racist and inclusive city’ motion approved by full council in October 2021.

"In addition to making York the north’s first anti-racist city, it is also seen in our commitment to York as the UK's first Human Rights City, as a City of Sanctuary, and in our support for refugees, especially at this acutely difficult time in Ukraine.

"York is proud to be an inclusive, anti-racist city in which we all work hard to ensure everyone is enabled to play a full role."

The website will act as a hub of information about the ambitions, news and updates from the working group as well as opportunities to get involved.