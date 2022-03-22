FIREFIGHTERS battled a blaze at a popular beauty spot today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 2pm to Brimham Rocks near Summerbridge
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a large fire in the open.
"Crews used a hose reel jet and grass beaters to extinguish the heather fire which measured 50m x 50m.
"The cause is unknown at this time."
Run by the National Trust, Brimham Rocks is a 400-acre site with hundreds of huge rock formations, some as high as 40 feet.
