YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by 35 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 35, taking it to 842.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 326 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 59,352.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 28, taking it to 741.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 799 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 169,333.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 31, taking it to 723.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 447 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 96,277.
