A NORTH Yorkshire haulage firm is spending almost £10,000 a week on fuel.
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has revealed the figure in a letter to the government outlining the 'crisis' the haulage sector is facing.
The MP has written to Simon Clark MP, chief secretary to the Treasury (Con- Middlesborough South and East Cleveland), says the firm, whom he hasn't identified, is spending an extra £9,716 a week on fuel.
Mr Hollinrake has called for a 15p a litre rebate on fuel costs to "address this crisis."
The MP says the haulage sector also faces problems due to delays in the processing of HGV provisional license applications, with some firms waiting 16 weeks for them.
There are also 'significant delays' in booking both HGV theory and provisional tests.
Firms are also lively to suffer, he warns , from an expected increase in the price of AdBlue exhaust fluid of 14p a litre.
The MP commented on social media: "Given the vital role road freight and logistics play in keeping the country going, it is imperative the concerns of hauliers in Thirsk and Malton are heard."
