IT'S up up and away for pupils at one York school who have had to get to grips with operating a flying car for their latest play.

This week students at Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick are performing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Junior in their Vaudeville Theatre.

This is the first show in more than two years for the school due to previous Covid-19 restrictions and it involves a double cast, with students from every year group in the school taking part from Year 7 right the way up to Year 13.

Assistant head teacher Rachael Clarke, is one of the directors of the show and said that the there is a real excitement right across the school community.

She said: "Our school shows are whole school events.

So many staff and students are involved from across the school.

"We are so excited to see everyone’s reactions to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

"Due to previous Covid-19 restrictions, no students in any of our lower year groups has had the opportunity to take part in one of our 'Vaudeville' productions, so we knew this first one had to be something very special.

"We are very grateful to Ryedale Youth Theatre, who have loaned us the Chitty Car, and other specialist props and costumes, in order to put on this spectacular production.

"Yes we have a driving car, and yes it really does fly.....twice...in our show.

"We are also delighted to once again welcome back our local primary schools to a special school performance for Year 5 and 6 students.

"This is always a very special event, and we love opening up the school to our visitors and seeing their reactions to the show."

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Junior follows the story of a loving inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets his family on a fantastic adventure when he decides to restore a racing car to its former glory.

Caractacus soon discovers the machine is magic and can float and fly, but gets into trouble as the evil Baron Bomburst wants the vehicle for himself.

The family must join forces with new friends to outwit the dastardly Baron, his Baroness, and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has its first show tonight (March 22) and is on again tomorrow night (March 23) at 5pm and 7.15pm both nights.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the school office on 01904 552100.