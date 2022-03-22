A YORK cafe has been told that major improvements are needed after receiving one star in a food hygiene inspection.

Lucky Days, a cafe on Parliament Street, which is one branch of the three in the York chain, was awarded the food hygiene rating of one star, meaning that major improvements were necessary, following a City of York Council inspection on February 10.

However, the other two cafes received higher ratings at their last inspections.

The Lucky Days on Church Street received a three star rating in 2021, meaning that the cafe was generally satisfactory, and the Low Petergate site received a five star rating in 2019, meaning that the hygiene standards were very good.

A spokesperson for the City of York council has previously told The Press that there has been a slight reduction in food hygiene standards in York, following inspections over the last two years, and cited that Brexit may have had an impact.

Anthony Dean, acting public protection manager at the council, said: "The reduction in standards is possibly resulting from factors such as the impact of Brexit on numbers of workers available to work in the food sector, lack of suitably trained chefs and staff, and closure of businesses due to financial difficulties."

The inspection report stated that major improvements were needed with the confidence in management, meaning that the manager had a varying record of compliance to food safety hazards and control measures.

However, this does not mean that the inspector believed that the manager needs to be reconsidered - rather it refers to how well they achieved an overall good food hygiene performance in the inspection.

The report also stated that improvements were necessary with both the food hygiene and safety procedures, which refers to the food handling practices, and the structural compliance of the cafe, which refers to the facilities and layout.

This means that some instances of non-compliance with the statutory obligations of these areas were found at the inspection, and more effort was needed to not fall below the standards.

The Press have contacted Lucky Days and is awaiting comment. We will publish it here when we hear back.