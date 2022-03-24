Staff and children at York Steiner school are celebrating after achieving an Ofsted rating of ‘Good’ across all areas of activity.

The school's 'Lead', Simon Birch, said it was an 'especially impressive' achievement given the institute's nature as an independent school which doesn't follow the National Curriculum or set exams for its pupils.

“It’s harder for the inspectors to evaluate us as we don’t follow standard mainstream policies but they were so pleased with what they found here that they were able to award us this high-level grading,” Mr Birch said.

During the three day inspection, Ofsted staff joined the children in everything from singing, music and gardening sessions through to science experiments and literacy work, praising all areas of the school.

They cited 'excellent pupil behaviour', 'High expectations' and 'an ambitious, well designed and well taught curriculum' which 'instils a spirit of curiosity and enquiry', Mr Birch said.

There were also glowing comments about the strength of the school community and the effect of this on the children. Mr Birch said inspectors had praised the school community's 'warmth, tolerance and nurture' and added: 'Pupils feel safe here and to a very high degree, happy'.

Mr Birch said it was these last comments which brought the most satisfaction.

“Steiner schools focus on the individual child and helping them to thrive in a loving and supportive environment,” he said. “It’s brilliant to see that this was so apparent to the inspectors.”