WORK has started on creating a ground-breaking £1m insect laboratory near York.

Fera Science is investing in the research unit, which is a UK first and will create new jobs, at its base at York Biotech Campus at Sand Hutton, just north of the city.

Fera Science is one of the anchor tenants at the bioscience hub and is expanding its presence by more than 2,000 sq. ft. by converting a former storage unit into a purpose-built insect research lab.

Also one of the first in Europe, it will allow Fera to upscale its current work with insects, and help clients across the food industry.

It will be able to replicate the nature of insect farming in a factory and show insect bioconversion at scale - the process of feeding insects waste to create additional materials, such as protein or fertiliser.

This sustainable practice reduces waste, provides alternative food for animal feed and reduces the environmental impact of sourcing for protein in already depleted areas, ultimately helping to combat climate change.

Fera will be able to offer clients services such as advising how companies can benefit from insect bioconversion to show their commitment to sustainability. Their waste that usually ends in landfills can be used to benefit the circular economy instead, as well as using their waste to create an additional revenue stream.

The laboratory will not only support Fera’s clients, but will also enable collaborations with university partners, start-ups, insect farms and support policy and regulatory authorities within the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The lab is set to be ready for operation in July 2022.

With the launch, Fera will also be expanding its team and is looking to recruit six team members.

Damian Malins, venturing projects director at Fera Science, said the new insect research laboratory enables the team to deliver far more to commercial and public sector clients, and research partners.

“What’s even better is that we’re growing our base at YBC. The campus sits at the heart of an agricultural region that is driving the circular economy and bio-based industry.

"The collaboration it encourages is fantastic, and through connections with other tenants and near neighbours, we have already established links to food producers, community groups and agri-businesses who wish to explore the potential of insect farming as part of their net carbon zero objectives.”

Liz Cashon, innovation campus manager at YBC, said: “We’re so pleased to have been part of supporting the design and build of this new laboratory for Fera, having worked together since it was simply a concept.

"We always aim to help our tenants achieve their commercial ambitions, so it’s very rewarding for us that the laboratory will help Fera service more clients and establish additional partners.

“It’s an extremely exciting laboratory to have on site and further cements the campus as playing a major role in driving forwards research and innovation in the region, as well as helping to make the world a more sustainable place to live for future generations.”