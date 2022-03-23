A STAR from children's TV will present an all-singing, all dancing extravaganza at a theatre in York next month.
CBeebies superstar Justin Fletcher will perform Justin Live – The ‘BIG’ Tour on stage at York Theatre Royal on April 21 and 22.
Justin is famous for his BAFTA award-winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz. And now, he brings his very own show to York.
Justin is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many more CBeebies smash hit television shows, including Jollywobbles. In addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and recently provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie, Farmageddon.
He has been the recipient of numerous children’s BAFTAs for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity organisations.
"In the eyes of a whole generation he truly is a superstar," a spokesperson said.
There will be performances of Justin Live at the theatre at 11am and 2.30pm on both days.
Tickets for the show can be purchased by calling the theatre's box office on 01904 623568 or on the website at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.