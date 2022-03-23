COUNCILLORS in York are appealing to residents, schools, businesses and community groups to get involved in the Great British Spring Clean.
This year, the seventh annual Great British Spring Clean will take place from March 25 to April 10.
During the programme, City of York Council will lend a hand including providing green volunteer bin bags, collecting bagged litter, providing equipment to help make jobs quicker and easier to do as well as offering practical advice, health and safety guidance and public liability insurance on council owned or maintained land.
Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said: “We all love our city and the annual spring clean gives us a great chance to spruce up the city ready for the summer months.
“Litter is an ugly problem that affects us all. The cleaner we can keep our city the more we all enjoy it. So get involved, whether it’s your school, your park, your street or your favourite green spot you can arrange a litter pick."
As well as encouraging everyone to organise their own litter picks, this year councillors are also inviting York’s ‘Litter Heroes’ to get involved in pre-organised community litter picks and ‘tidy ups’ across the city.
