A PROPERTY lawyer who has specialist expertise in listed buildings and properties of unusual historic, or architectural, interest has joined a York law firm.
Olivia Buck, who was previously a senior solicitor at City of London firm, Macfarlanes LLP, will be based at Harrowells’ York office in St Saviourgate as a partner in the residential conveyancing department.
After gaining a BA in history at Oxford and an MA in architectural history from the Courtauld Institute of Art, London, Olivia trained at Macfarlanes LLP, and qualified in 2012.
Her expertise in specialist, high-value property is recognised in independent legal directory, Chambers & Co High Net Worth Guide 2021.
She has more than ten years’ experience in advising on the purchase or sale of residential properties where the high value, historic or unusual nature of the building often requires specific technical expertise.
Olivia, who will work throughout Harrowells office network, also acts for landlords of historic residential blocks and people wanting to extend their flat leases or enfranchise leasehold houses.
“My interest in architecture means I am always keen to understand people’s vision for their special property and help them achieve that goal," she said.
Harrowells has three offices in York and others in Easingwold, Thirsk, Malton and Pocklington.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.