"IT’S not falling down that counts but getting back up," says Iwona Michalska two years on from the enforced closure of her brand new studio business.

Today, March 23, marks the second anniversary of when the Prime Minister announced the first national lockdown, telling people to stay at home in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Just days before, Iwona had been applying the final coat of paint to her new TRTrehab Studio and preparing to greet her first customers.

TRTrehab Studio was launched in Main Street, Shipton-by-Beningbrough as a therapeutic space, with a mission to use clinical knowledge and innovation to help people in pain recover for good.

A ladies class at TRTrehab Studio.

"The key went into the lock of the TRTrehab Studio, not to open it but to close it," said Iwona, a York St John University graduate who was born in Poland but has made York her home.

"Dreams of expanding and reaching more people in need looked as though they would end up crushed like broken glass on a rock along with the feeling guilt of letting customers suffering pain down."

But Iwona, who helps adults in pain feel stronger and fitter by massage and rehabilitation exercises, stressed: "It’s not falling down that counts but getting back up."

An online session.

By the end of that week TRTrehab had moved its therapy sessions online, including stroke rehabilitation.

"This was a challenging time for all but as it turned out, very rewarding too," she said.

Iwona started solo with one-to-one video sessions, group video class, motivational social media entertainment and weekly podcast with guests.

Her faith and hard work paid off.

Malcolm and Barbara at TRTrehab Studio.

Not only did TRTrehab survive the pandemic but it also expanded, with Marie Elcock, a level 3 England squash coach, joining the studio in 2021.

Having been injured herself in her professional life, Marie draws on her own understanding of pain to help people recover, through fitness, massage and rehabilitation exercises as well as group training and walking.

Together, the two women support people as they recover from pain. Depending on their needs, TRTrehab treats people using physical therapy, rehabilitation exercises, balance, strength training, massage, neuro-rehab training and mindset coaching.

They also organise challenges, walks and charity events to support a bigger community.

Two years on TRTrehab Studio is celebrating its second birthday, having recently reached the final of the Federation of Small Businesses' regional awards this year.

As a female-led team, Iwona and Marie combine their personal life well with running the business by working flexible hours to suit their families, school runs, and hobbies.

Iwona's advice to other women contemplating their future: "Follow your heart, build a business around your life and don’t be afraid to stand out."