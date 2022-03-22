A POPULAR village pub has gone on the market as the owners announce their retirement after 24 years.

Christie & Co is selling The Cottage Inn, a well-established, traditional village pub in Hunmanby on close to the North Yorkshire coast for £425,000.

Well-known for its friendly atmosphere and ideal position near Scarborough, this quaint English pub has established a great rapport amongst villagers and local sports societies, as well as visitors. The business is run as a managed house, with the tenants living upstairs, who will be vacating upon a sale being agreed.

Paul Cowley, who is selling the pub before retirement, said: “I bought The Cottage Inn in 1998 and since then has been a fantastic income for me and my portfolio but now is the right time to sell for retirement.

"My management team have been great, creating a respectful traditional village drinking pub so I thank them for upholding its fond reputation.

"With the help of Christie & Co, I’m looking forward to finding a suitable new owner who will take the business forward.”

Cristie and Co say the sale presents a great opportunity for a husband and wife team, expanding regional or national pub company to acquire a well-established and profitable community pub in North Yorkshire’s largest village.

The business is currently wet-led but offers great scope to re-introduce food with a commercial kitchen already installed.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “With such high demand for freehold pubs across North Yorkshire ahead of summer trade, I expect lots of strong interest from buyers trying to secure the pub quickly.

"Further trade can be increased through it’s food again and in a popular touristic village location like Hunmanby, new owners will benefit from this.”