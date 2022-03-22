WINDOWS of new flats in York city centre are to be non-opening due to unsafe pollution levels in the street.

As previously reported in The Press, planning permission has been granted to redevelop Wacker's Fish and Chip shop at 45-49 Gillygate, which closed in 2020 following the owners' retirement, into a block of five residential flats and a Tesco Express.

However, the permission was granted on the condition that the residential windows facing Gillygate shall be non-opening due to the unsafe nitrogen dioxide pollution levels down the street.

Gillygate's Wacker's Fish and Chip shop in 2006.

The report states: "All windows to habitable rooms (bedrooms and living areas) to dwellings on the front elevation (facing Gillygate) shall be non-opening to reduce exposure of future occupants of the residential units to pollution levels currently exceeding long-term health based standards."

The flats are to be supplied with ventilation provided through a "continuous mechanical supply and extract away from Gillygate facade" to provide adequate ventilation to those rooms.

A resident of Portland street, just off Gillygate, who does not wish to be named, raised her concerns with The Press as she walks up and down Gillygate several times a day with her child.

She said: "This is a clear admittance that the pollution levels are unacceptable.

"Are the council now issuing advice to all residents that they should keep their windows closed at all times? Is it ok for people to walk this route daily?

"Surely this policy is back-to-front, maybe dealing with the pollution, for the benefit of all residents, should be their priority."

The report stated that the site is located in City of York Council’s Air Quality Management Area, meaning that the nitrogen dioxide levels are monitored.

Apart from in 2020, where air quality was atypical due to the pandemic, the nitrogen dioxide levels have breached the health-based annual levels for the last 10 years.

The development management officers recommended in the report for the approval of electric car charging points as the site has car parking spaces.

Cllr Denise Craghill closed for closure of Gillygate in 2017. Picture: Frank Dwyer

City of York councillor, Cllr Denise Craghill, previously called for the full or partial closure of Gillygate in May 2017 to address its pollution levels and air quality.

This was followed by the week's closure of the street in April 2017 to allow for water main repairs, which led to a significant drop in pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and fine particulates.

In 2015, Gillygate was named the second most polluted street for nitrogen dioxide in York, second only to York Railway Station.