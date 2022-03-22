POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following instances of offensive graffiti on gravestones in a city.
The offenders have drawn a swastika, ‘Z’ and ‘IRA’ on the front and back of the gravestone in the cemetery in Kirkby Road in Ripon.
North Yorkshire Police will be increasing patrols around local cemetery’s in the Ripon area to prevent further incidents of this nature.
Inspector Alex Langley, from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Members of the public are quite rightly shocked by these instances of vandalism. This is particularly upsetting for the large military community that we have in Ripon.
"Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us."
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2 and ask for Katie Bell, alternatively you can email katie.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk
Quote reference number: 12220048095 when passing on information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
