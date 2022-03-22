A FORMER Pickering schoolboy’s company is set to expand across the UK after a record year.

Smart Repairs, the country’s largest independent cosmetic vehicle repairer, was founded by Dan Besau in 1995.

Dan was born, brought up and educated in Pickering, and went to Lady Lumley’s School in the town, where his family still live.

Smart Repairs, which has recently bought 18,000 sq ft freehold premises in Weaver Street, Leeds, is looking to hire 100 new technicians across the country this year.

This is a result of a stellar 2021, which saw turnover rise to £5 million from £3m in 2020, despite the challenges of Covid. This year turnover is forecast to soar to £7m, with net profit set to exceed £1 million. During the past three years, the company’s Compound Asset Growth Rate (COGR) has increased by 24 per cent.

Smart Repairs, which boasts most of Yorkshire’s major car dealerships among its clients, is co-owned by Dan and major investor Phil Newstead. The company carries out 180,000 vehicle repairs a year.

Dan, who is tremendously proud of his North Yorkshire roots, explained: “It has given me tremendous pleasure to see how the company I founded in nearly 30 years ago has developed. We have gone from strength to strength in recent years. The mobile business has proved popular and successful and, when I spotted a gap in the market for high-end alloy wheel repairs, I had the confidence to go for that, too.

“We already have a formidable client list, including many of the quality Yorkshire dealerships such as Bentley Leeds; BMW Leeds, Harrogate, York and Bradford; Mercedes Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield and York; Ferrari Leeds; Aston Martin Leeds; and Audi York and Harrogate.”

Phil Newstead said: “These are tremendously exciting times for the company. The move to our superb new Falcon House premises in Weaver Street, close to Leeds city centre, has given us much more space and has put us in charge of our destiny.

“Clearly the global pandemic had its challenges last year, but one of its consequences was a boom in the second-hand car market, which naturally led to a great deal more work for us. We managed to stay open and working most of the time, despite the difficulties of the various lockdowns.

“We are now expanding across the UK this year, with a special focus on the M25, Essex, the North West, the North East and Scotland. We are now hiring experienced mobile technicians to help with this expansion drive, which will see full UK coverage by the end of the year.

“At the moment, our sector is very fragmented and dominated by small independent operators. We believe that by strategic expansion and acquisition, we can build a national network that can then service customers with a national requirement. Whilst all growth to date has been organic, we are also keen to look at acquisitions and we will target similar successful independent cosmetic vehicle repairers.

“We can both see that our future is in providing a quality repair offering across all of the UK, to warranty companies, insurers, dealer groups and vehicle remarketing companies."

Dan said: “With Phil now on board, the sky is the limit. The future is incredibly bright. Let’s bring it on.”