AN INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed band are preparing to bring a show featuring the music of James Bond to a popular theatre in York.
Guest vocalists, Emer McPartlamd and Iain Mackenzie, join the BBC Big Band for a concert featuring 'The Music of James Bond… and Beyond' at York Theatre Royal on April 19.
The concert celebrates and is inspired by the music from one of the world’s most iconic movie franchise, James Bond.
The show features classic numbers including Diamonds Are Forever, Thunderball, View to a Kill, Goldfinger and, of course, York composer John Barry’s iconic James Bond theme.
Alongside those familiar numbers the concert will feature a selection of more contemporary ones from the James Bond musical library, all performed in the BBC Big Band’s own inimitable style.
Tickets for the show are available by calling the theatre box office on 01904 623568 or by visiting the website at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
