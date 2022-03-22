A SAXOPHONIST and composer is preparing for an "intense and thrilling" gig at a venue in York.
The fourth release by saxophonist and composer Trish Clowes and her acclaimed band My Iris, called 'A View with a Room', features some of the finest musicians on the contemporary UK jazz scene.
And now, Trish will be bringing her show to the National Centre of Early Music in York on May 3.
Three of the tracks on 'A View with a Room' celebrate women who have been an inspiration to Clowes.
All but one of the eight original compositions on the new release came together for various livestream events during the pandemic, Clowes writing a new tune for each opportunity.
Trish said: "“Many of the tracks make direct reference to issues created and exacerbated by the global pandemic, commenting on personal loss and creativity as solace, the climate crisis, and the ever-growing migrant crisis.
“The title track, for example, suggests a surreal, and yet strangely relatable concept, forced upon much of the world during these deeply isolating times.”
Clowes studied at the Royal Academy of Music – and was later honoured as an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. From 2012-14, Trish was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist.
