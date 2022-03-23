YORK'S Covid vaccination centre will mark the second anniversary of lockdown today by holding a two minute silence to remember those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Professor Mike Holmes, who coordinates the centre at Askham Bar, says it is important to mark the beginning of the first pandemic lockdown on March 23, 2020, and to remember how devastating the virus has been for many families.

The ceremony at noon comes as the centre at Askham Bar prepares to launch a major spring booster jab programme for the over 75s and other vulnerable patients.

Prof Holmes, writing his weekly column for The Press, said Nimbuscare, which runs the centre, had delivered more than 600,000 doses of vaccine so far.

He said the NHS was contacting eligible people to make their booster appointment and letters would be landing in the region from this week.

"This will be for adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, individuals aged 12 years and over who have a weakened immune system," he said.

"We will prioritise those whose clinical need is greatest, starting with those who have had a bigger gap since their last dose, then working through the cohort to invite others who have waited less time."

Prof Holmes said it was vital to remain vigilant as Covid cases continued to increase in York.

"We will all know someone who has picked up the virus in recent weeks so please make sure you are vaccinated," he said.

"We know that the vaccine does not remove the virus, but research and experience in countries around the world shows it can prevent the worst effects of Covid-19 and reduce the risk of infection those around you."

He said the latest data showed that the Covid vaccine had led to more than 157,000 hospitalisations being avoided so far.

He said vaccinations was also being opened up to younger children, should they come forward.

Prof Holmes said experts recommended that 5-11 year olds should be offered the vaccine, which had been approved by the UK’s medicines regulator, to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves of Covid-19.

"For decades, vaccinations have protected our children and young people from potentially serious diseases, including measles, flu, meningitis and mumps," he said.

"By the time they leave school, a child will typically have been offered vaccinations against 18 different diseases or infections – the Covid-19 vaccine is one more vaccine that children will soon be able to have to protect them from illness.

"We’re supporting families to make an informed choice and at Askham Bar we’re providing a really convenient and child-friendly environment for those who do decide to get it."

