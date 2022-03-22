A man was attacked by a group of women after being subjected to homophobic abuse, police say.
Officers have launched an appeal for information following the assault in a York takeaway - and have released CCTV images of women they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
During the incident, which occurred at York’s Yummy Chicken in Pavement, police say a man was subjected to homophobic abuse from a group of females, before being physically attacked by them.
A number of witnesses are also believed to have intervened in the incident and prevented it from escalating further.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to hear from these people as well.
The assault happened on October 30 last year, but details have only now been released by North Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise any of the women pictured, or have any information or mobile phone footage that may have captured something, email North Yorkshire Police on: ffion.twomlow@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, call the force on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ffion Twomlow.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210232560 when providing any information.
