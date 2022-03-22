A YORK band have announced they will be supporting "one of their all time favourite groups" at a show later this year.
Skylights, who are making a name for themselves in the music industry, have revealed they will be supporting one of their idols, The Enemy, at Bridlington Spa in September.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "This is a proper dream gig. We'll be supporting one of our all time favourite bands at a venue where the worlds best bands regularly play."
Skylights are set to release their latest single 'Outlaw' on Friday (March 25) - another that will feature on their debut album 'What You Are'.
The band said the new track was inspired by the people of Aberdeen, which has become their third home after York and Leeds - and the chorus pays tribute to an Aberdeen Football Club fan chant.
Skylights' previous singles, called 'Enemies' and 'Darkness Falls' hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart and number 14 in the UK Vinyl Singles Chart on release.
Earlier this month, the band revealed that they will be playing at their dream venue, Leeds O2 Academy, in July.
Tickets for the gig at Bridlington Spa on September 27 can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/350fxLJ
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.