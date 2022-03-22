The synth-pop band A-ha will be playing a concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre later this year as part of their world tour.
They have added a few new venues to their tour, which sees Cardiff also included alongside Scarborough.
Scarborough Open Air Theatre will welcome the group on Sunday, July 3.
A-ha rose to prominence during the mid-1980s, particularly through the songs 'Take On Me' and 'The Sun Always Shines on T.V.'
Further hits came through songs like 'Hunting High and Low', 'The Living Daylights', 'Stay on These Roads', and 'Crying in the Rain'.
Adding to their already very exciting summer concert plans, a-ha is announcing three more shows - in Nice, Scarborough, and Cardiff!— a-ha (@aha_com) March 22, 2022
General on sale Friday 25 March at 9am. Artist presale links will be sent to the mailing list today, get signed up here: https://t.co/TUHjIG2Ex5 pic.twitter.com/2JriLwHc79
On their official Twitter account, the band posted: "Adding to their already very exciting summer concert plans, a-ha is announcing three more shows - in Nice, Scarborough, and Cardiff!
Scarborough Open Air Theatre were excited to have A-ha visiting, tweeting: "Global pop legends & synth pop pioneers @aha_com are bringing their 2022 World Tour to the Yorkshire Coast this July".
Additionally, Scarborough Borough Council tweeted: "'Hunting high and low' for your next music gig? Global pop legends and synth pop pioneers @aha_com are bringing their 2022 World Tour to @ScarboroughOAT on Sunday 3 July!"
How to get tickets for A-ha's Scarborough concert?
Tickets will go on general sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 25 at 9am, which can be found through the website here.
