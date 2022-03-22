WORKERS have gone on strike at a York factory.

Staff at sweet makers Valeo in Low Poppleton stopped production at 5pm yesterday (March 21) in a dispute over pay. The York factory manufacturers Fox’s Glacier Mints, Poppets, Mint Humbugs and own brand sweets for the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: “Valeo is profitable thanks to the hard work and commitment of our members, and they deserve to have this recognised through decent rates of pay and having the terms and conditions respected.

“Instead, Valeo choose to offer our members a derisory below inflation two-year deal, reduce annual leave and overtime premiums, and attack their right to organise for better pay and conditions.

“This is an absolute kick in the teeth for a workforce that bent over backwards to keep the supply chain going right throughout the pandemic.”

As previously reported by The Press, York Central Rachael Maskell MP said she has met with workers at Valeo to hear their concerns ahead of the strike.

Dozens of GMB members voted to walk out after Valeo bosses offered below inflation pay rise, excluded the lowest paid workers from a one-off payment and took two days holiday off others.

Low Poppleton was the scene of another strike by GMB members in 2016 when it was owned by Tangerine Confectionery who have since been taken over by Valeo.

The Press has tried to contact the company for a comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.

Meanwhile Labour councillors on City of York Council have initiated a council debate on the practice of fire and rehire, which it is believed has impacted as many as 10% of all workers nationally.

Cllr Danny Myers will propose a Labour motion at a meeting of all York councillors later this week.

He said: “The disgraceful conduct of P&O in recent days has demonstrated a new low amongst major corporate interests in our country, but the conduct of Valeo here in York is not much better.

“We have around 200 hard-working, dedicated employees whose loyalty and ability to generate profit for Valeo has been met with a huge slap in the face. These are people working hard to provide for their families, and who spend their money in the York economy.

“The company has offered a below inflation pay offer, a reduction in annual leave and employees have raised concerns about health and safety breaches at the factory. Valeo has forced its workers into signing inferior new contracts to replace their old ones, calling the process ‘modernisation’.

"The company specifically stated that it would retain the option to ‘dismiss and re-engage colleagues on a new contract’; this is ‘fire and rehire’ by another name, a pernicious practice that must not be allowed in workplaces and York must lead the way now, to protect our residents’ livelihoods and their rights at work.

“We’re supporting the GMB and the workers taking industrial action through this dispute. Industrial action is the last option for many workers, but it is needed when the company will not listen to the genuine concerns of their own workforce. I’d urge everyone to sign the petition to support the Valeo workers.”

Cllr Myers’ motion draws attention to the Prime Minister’s remarks around fire and rehire being ‘unacceptable’, contrasting them with the absence of any Government action to stop it happening.

Fire and rehire has become more and more prevalent in recent years, according to the TUC, as businesses take advantage of weakened employment protections introduced by Conservatives in Government over many years.

Fellow Clifton ward councillor Margaret Wells will second the motion. She said:

“We want to support and encourage businesses that not only recognise trade unions, but which have good employment, equalities and environmental records too. That means we need to work to encourage businesses like Valeo to value their employees and recognise the vital contributions that they make”.

Labour’s motion also draws attention to the Good Business Charter, which City of York Council signed up to last summer, as a model that all major businesses should be invited to adopt.

Among many other components, the Charter prioritises fairer hours and contracts, and proper representation of employees. Labour is calling on the council to ensure these principles extend to the organisations it does business with.