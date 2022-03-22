THIS village is due to host family-fun activities to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The village of West Lutton in Ryedale, is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Luttons Community primary school's playing fields on Saturday, June 4, from 11am to bring the community together following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The village will be welcoming back the national award-winning Trilogy Ensemble, a flute, viola, and harp group, following a successful open-air concert in West Lutton after the first lockdown in 2020.

READ MORE: Weaverthorpe school in Ryedale may have to close for good

Mark Hughes, Luttons Parish Councillor, said: "The children have missed out on so many experiences in the last two years, this will allow them to take part and shine in fun, energetic activities.

"Children are at the heart of communities and will lead our event."

Two children from the village will be acting as King and Queen to open the event.

The village has applied for an Arts Council Grant to fund a range of activities, including live music, gazebos, and an inflatable assault course.

They have also asked for local businesses to get in touch if they would like to support the event with donations for the raffle, gazebos and food for the Jubilee lunch.

Amy-Jayne Milton, a Founder member of Trilogy Ensemble has previously played for the Queen in London for the Golden Jubilee with the National Youth Orchestra accompanying artists, Katherine Jenkins and Russell Watson.

She said: "Like many sectors the arts have been tragically affected by the pandemic.

"We are excited to perform once again in the Wolds with feel-good live music to support village celebrations."

The village plans to have a range of music including an African drum circle, local bands, and a choir which includes both adults and children.

Other activities on the day include traditional games such as the sack race, three-legged race, piggy back racing, egg and spoon, tug of war, and a pet show.

They plan to have a story-telling tent with stories of the village's history and children's stories.

The event is organised by the Luttons Community Group who organise fundraising events to help maintain the historic church.

Tickets are required for entry.