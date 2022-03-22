POLICE have posted a video of a van which had one wheel held on by just just one nut.
As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped a Citroën Berlingo van on a major road in the early hours yesterday morning (March 21).
Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.
He said: "The vehicle was sighted heading out of Harrogate by local units and followed until colleagues from operational support could assist.
"It was sighted on A1(M) and stopped at Wetherby.
"The driver only had a provisional licence and no insurance so they were reported and the vehicle seized.
"Unbelievably his front near side wheel with only had one nut holding it on.
"A complete disregard for road safety and a disaster waiting to happen.
"Thankfully we got to him first.
"He was further reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition."
This morning he posted the following video on Twitter:
Having read all your comments on this last night I feel I should share just how dangerous this van was last night. Remember this was on the #A1M when we saw it. Imagine this wheel coming off at 70mph! It just doesn’t bear thinking about https://t.co/uVUo3p6Fpj pic.twitter.com/mmf5rACbfY— Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) March 21, 2022
