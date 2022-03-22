DRUG driver has been stopped by police three times this month.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Mercedes driver on a major road through North Yorkshire last night (March 21).
Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.
He said: "The benefits of agile working with access to automatic numberplate recognition technology meant I identified this vehicle heading our way which we stopped in the A1M at Bramham.
"The driver tested positive for cocaine on a drug wipe and was arrested.
"The reason for our interest in the vehicle was drug driving as that’s now 3 times this particular driver has tested positive for drugs this month alone.
"A complete disregard for road safety.
"A sample has now been sent to for analysis to join the others."
