THE organisers of Harrogate’s Christmas market on Montpellier Hill have announced the event will not return in the future after being refused a licence last year.

The market began in 2012, but was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 before losing its licence for last Christmas when Harrogate Borough Council said the event had “outgrown” its location.

A new 10-day Christmas fayre was then organised by the council in partnership with Manchester-firm Market Place.

Brian Dunsby, who along with colleagues ran the Montpellier Hill event, previously said he was “extremely saddened” by the decision before vowing to bring back the event in the next few years.

However, he has now announced the market’s history has come to an end.

“The Harrogate Christmas Market team leaders have now decided not to organise any future markets in Harrogate.

“We thank all our super local volunteers, voluntary organisations, local contractors and traders for all their support over the years.

“Our Christmas Markets have attracted over 80,000 visitors per year and supported the local economy by £2.7million per year.

“In 2019, it attracted a total of 187 coaches from around the country and nearly 200 local traders selling local produce or products.

“Harrogate Christmas Market Ltd has provided financial support to a total of 14 local charities and good causes amounting to over £90,000 for the past five years.”

The council festivities included markets on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square, Cambridge Crescent and Valley Gardens, with 110 traders. There was also a Ferris wheel, other fairground rides and a road train.

Harrogate council said Mr Dunsby's plans "did not fully account" for overcrowding and Covid, leaving him to accuse it of bringing its "own agenda" into market discussions.

This came after the council said the Montpellier Hill event had “outgrown” its location and that an event management plan submitted by the organisers “did not fully take into account” the risk of overcrowding, evacuation procedures and Covid.

The organisers were then locked in talks with the council for several weeks, but these failed to reach a solution and Mr Dunsby accused the council of bringing its “own agenda” into the discussions.

In a final farewell message, Mr Dunsby said: “We wish those taking up the challenge of providing a good quality Christmas market in Harrogate all the best as we know how hard it is to create something that is truly appreciated by visitors and traders and which supports local businesses.”