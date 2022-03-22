A TV CHANNEL are looking for design talent from Yorkshire for a new interior design competition series filming this summer.
Channel 4 and Remarkable TV, makers of 'Your Home Made Perfect' and 'Your Garden Made Perfect', have teamed up with social impact property developers Capital&Centric in a historic warehouse development in Sheffield for the series.
In the new series, called 'Design Your Dream', contestants will each be assigned an empty apartment within the Eyewitness Works in the heart of the city to showcase their unique design talent.
The hopefuls will be judged across a series of design challenges within the apartment and elsewhere. Contestants will compete against each other and be whittled down until there is only one remaining. The winner of the competition will become the owner of their very own two-bedroom apartment within the historic development in South Yorkshire.
"Do you have a spark of design talent and dream of owning your own home? With the average house price in the UK now exceeding £260,000. owning a home is often out of reach for many people. This prize could be life changing," a spokesperson for the new design series said.
Applications are now open at: www.designyourdream.tv and close on Thursday March 31.
