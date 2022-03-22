A THEATRE in York is set to host a concert celebrating 70 years of pop music this weekend.
The Joseph Rowntree Theatre will hold the latest fundraising concert by Don Pears’ singers and musicians on Sunday (March 27) at 7.30 pm to celebrate '70 years of Pop Music'.
The concert will include a selection of music from the inception of the UK pop chart in 1952 with songs made famous by Perry Como, Everley Brothers, Elvis Presley and Doris Day from the 1950s.
Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, Dusty Springfield, The Beatles, Barry Manilow, ABBA, Westlife and Lily Allen take us through the remaining decades, along with many other longstanding favourites.
Graham Mitchell, trustee of the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Don, singers and musicians back to the theatre for what will be an evening of lovely, tuneful music."
All the proceeds from the event will go towards the Joseph Rowntree Theatre’s Raise the Roof appeal.
"Tickets are £13 for an excellent evening of musical memories, so please come along, sit back and enjoy, knowing that you are helping the charity with essential repairs," Mr Mitchell added.
Book your tickets on the theatre website or call the box office on 01904 50 1935.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.