A POPULAR East Yorkshire venue has announced it will be opening fully for the summer this weekend.
The house, gardens, zoo and cafe at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be open seven days a week from Saturday (March 26) - and a full season of events and activities is planned for 2022.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “It’s very exciting that we can launch a whole summer season at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the first time for a while.
"We have a great line-up of events and activities planned this year for all the family."
Over the coming weeks and months, visitors can look forward to the Return of Easter Adventures the Spring Spectacular and the Summer of Fun, as well as car rallies in June, July and August.
May will also see the opening of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, visiting Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the first time and running until July.
The current cost of an annual pass is £28 for adults, £16 for children aged 3-15 and £80 for a family pass.
For full details of opening hours, events, opening hours and prices for admission and passes, visit the venue's website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.