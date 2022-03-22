FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a fire at a playground in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to several small fires last night (March 21).

They got the first call just before 9pm to Foxwood in York.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Acomb attended reports of several small fires in the area, one in a bin was extinguished by crews using a fire bucket.

"The other in a play park was extinguished using a fire bucket and knapsack sprayer."

Half an hour later they were called to Chesney Fields.

A crew from Acomb attended reports of a small fires in the area, one in a bin was put out with a bucket and the other in a play park was extinguished using a fire bucket and knapsack sprayer.