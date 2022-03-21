A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Norton this evening (Monday).
Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene at the Derwent Arms pub in Church Street at around 9pm.
Emergency services were called after reports that a man was on the roof at the rear of the premises.
Church Street was closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the incident was dealt with and has now reopened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.