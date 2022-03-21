TWO men have been arrested following an attack on a security guard.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened inside the Sanctuary nightclub on St Nicholas Street in Scarborough at around 2.20am on Sunday, March 13.
A police spokesman said: "The victim is a security staff member. He suffered head and facial injuries which required medical treatment.
"Two local men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.
"Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
"Sanctuary nightclub was very busy at the time of the incident.
"We are urging people to come forward if they witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla. You can also email sylvia.matla@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220042827."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.