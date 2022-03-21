THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has rocketed to a new record.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it was now treating 254 inpatients with Covid, three of whom were in intensive care.
It said this was higher than the trust's last recorded Covid peak in January 2021.
The trust revealed earlier this month that operations were being postponed again after the number of Covid patients reached197.
It said on March 9 that it had had to postpone some routine elective activity for the following two weeks in response to increased demand for beds, due to high emergency admissions and the growing numbers of patients with Covid-19.
