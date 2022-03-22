RAIL passengers arriving in York will now be offered the option to hop on an e-scooter or e-bike to finish the final leg of their journey.

TIER, the UK’s largest micro-mobility company, has partnered with Zipabout, a personalised journey information provider, to bring its ‘last mile’ journey option to people in York as well as London.

Anyone opted in to receive information from Zipabout’s rail clients, including National Rail Enquiries and LNER, can now be directed to TIER e-scooters and e-bikes for the final stretch of their route.

TIER will be integrated into the wider York and London public transport networks on the app, with e-scooters and e-bikes appearing alongside other options such as bus, taxi and walking routes.

As an added incentive, passengers arriving at relevant stations will also receive a voucher offering them 25 per cent off their first five TIER e-scooter and e-bike journeys.

TIER aims to cut carbon emissions in cities by encouraging sustainable transport choices and reducing reliance on cars.

It is the UK’s largest micro-mobility operator and active in more than 180 cities around the world including London, Paris, and Berlin.

City of York Council has been involved in a Department for Transport micro-mobility trial since September 2020 to monitor and collect information about the use of e-scooters across the city to inform the creation of national guidelines.

The service has been used by more than 25,000 residents, with 6,000 current active users making around 20,000 trips a month.

Georgia Yexley, TIER’s General Manager of UK & Ireland said: “We want to give as many people as possible the choice of environmentally-friendly transport when moving around London and York; this partnership will do just that in offering sustainable last mile travel.

“Even the smallest changes to travel habits can make a significant impact - integrating e-scooters into journey planning services, alongside our voucher incentive, will encourage the behavioural change we need towards sustainable travel.

"By replacing more short car journeys with TIER’s carbon neutral e-scooters and e-bikes, both London and York will benefit from reduced inner-city congestion and improved air quality, helping to create healthier, greener communities and reach Net Zero goals.”

Alex Froom, Zipabout’s CEO, said: “We see this partnership as an incredibly important step to getting people back on public transport after the pressures of the last two years. We’re putting real-time journey information at their fingertips which will help them travel with confidence and make the sustainable last mile choice.

TIER Mobility is Europe's leading shared micro-mobility provider. By providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles, from e-scooters to e-bikes and e-mopeds, powered by a proprietary Energy Network, TIER hopes to reduce car use in cities.