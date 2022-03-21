FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle a fire at a house in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 11.33am today (March 21) after reports of a fire at a house in Wigginton.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Huntington and York responded to reports of a washing machine on fire at a residential property.
"The occupant isolated the electrical supply to the machine and used buckets of water prior to our arrival.
"Crews moved the washing machine outside and damped down further with the cause believed to be electrical."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.