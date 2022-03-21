DOZENS of York homes are set for an insulation upgrade after City of York Council added £250,000 to a government support package for energy efficiency in the city.

The council’s Executive Member for Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, Cllr Denise Craghill, made the decision at a council meeting last week.

York homes will now receive a share of £840,000 in government grants to improve levels of insulation and to support home owners who are not connected to the mains gas network to benefit from much needed energy efficiency measures.

The Decision Session of the council approved plans to accept £343,000 from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisations Fund (SHDF), together with a share of a £497,000 funding from the Government’s Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) to York, Selby, Harrogate and Craven councils.

The council will also contribute a further £250,000 from its own Housing Revenue Account to the SHDF grant to improve the levels of insulation in 28 council homes.

Homes in Acomb and Tang Hall have already been identified for the insulation works. A combination of underfloor and external wall insulation will be used to help keep the warmth within the homes, making them much more affordable to heat.

The council says this will help to tackle fuel poverty at a time of rising energy costs.

The additional funding under the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) programme will provide further opportunities to support low-income private householders with upgrades to the worst-performing, off-gas-grid homes within the regional consortia of councils.

As a minimum, Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band F-G homes should be upgraded to D or above and band D-E homes to C.

The council says these upgrades will create warmer homes at lower running costs and will support low-income families with the switch to low-carbon heating, contributing to both reducing fuel poverty and carbon emissions.

The successful grant application submission of £497,000 will help 35 private households to receive a mix of over 40 measures including loft insulation, Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP) and Solar Photovoltaic (PV).

The council will undertake a procurement exercise to find a delivery partner for the retrofit work.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “These new grants are a welcome contribution to our commitment to improve the insulation and standard of homes in the city , and supports our ambition to be a zero-carbon council by 2030.

“The rebranding of the service delivering the grants to the Healthy And Sustainable Homes Service also reflects our holistic approach to support residents to live in homes that are safe, healthy and warm.”