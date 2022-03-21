A MUM has raised more than £3,600 to thank a York charity for the help it has given her daughter in learning to speak for the first time.
Emma Thompson organised a choir concert at St Helen’s Church in Wheldrake boost funds for Shine21, which helped her daughter Ellouise speak for the first time.
The Press reported last month that doctors did not know if she would ever speak, walk or live a normal life after being diagnosed with a chromosome condition so rare that it doesn’t even have a name and is instead called ‘3p26.3-25.3 deletion.'
Emma said Shine21, set up to support the families of young children with Down Syndrome, had provided speech therapy and other learning resources to encourage the youngster from Newton Upon Derwent to communicate and develop in a mainstream school.
She says the concert, featuring the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, raised £2,200 on the night from ticket sales, refreshments, raffle and donations, and the remainder was from the generosity of people who had seen the press coverage or heard Ellouise's story on Radio Radio York.
"Shine21 are continuing to fund raise and have a number of events planned this year, so hopefully you will see us out and about," she added.
