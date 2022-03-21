A NEW doner kebab restaurant has opened in York city centre.
German Doner Kebab (GBK), a 'fast-casual' restaurant bringing a high quality approach to traditional kebabs, opened on Monday, March 21, on Piccadilly, York, the 95th UK branch in the chain.
It has brought 40 new jobs to York.
Daniel Bunce, GDK CEO, said: "We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to York.
"Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”
The new York site is part of GDK's plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK in 2022, building upon the 39 that opened in 2021.
GBK imports their kebab meat directly from Germany, and uses locally produced vegetables served with their own handmade toasted bread and signature sauces.
The restaurant offers a dine-in experience, plus takeaways available through their delivery partners.
