PERFORMERS from York St John University have staged a play for schoolchildren aimed at preventing them getting involved in domestic violence when they become adults.

A specially commissioned theatre performance by actors Jordan Towers, Lydia Egglesden, Jake Prout and Connie Cowell provided an immersive way for young people to experience the challenges of being in an unhealthy relationship.

A spokesperson said ‘Give It To Get It – Let’s Make Respect The New Normal’ helped 10 to 14-year-olds recognise behaviour in relationships which was and was not acceptable, before they entered into intimate, adult relationships, with a long-term aim of reducing levels of domestic abuse.

They said the play looked at the issues of coercive control, domestic violence, family life and situations which might challenge young people in everyday life, and the children were asked to have their say on what they had watched.

York theatre lecturers and co-directors Rachel Conlon and Jules Dorey-Richmond spoke to the audience before the play.

Jules said: “The play looks at four characters, each of whom have healthy and unhealthy relationships in their lives. We follow their lives, then it’s opened to the audience to identify those worries and concerns they have.

“It was incredible. Some of the responses from the young people were so incisive.”

Rachel said: “It helps them think about what sort of help the people in those dilemmas might be able to get from trusted adults in their lives, but also to open up for opportunities for them to have discussions about the challenges of knowing and recognising what feels okay and what doesn’t feel okay.

“There was a lot of empathy from the children, and emotional literacy about what was going on with the characters. It was really exciting for us as directors.”

The new healthy relationships campaign was launched at Grimsby Town FC’s Blundell Park football ground as part of Together for Childhood’s latest initiative to help children transitioning from primary to secondary school understand and challenge unhealthy attitudes and behaviours.

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, said: “Give It To Get It is about healthy relationships, and helping children aged 10 to 14 understand what healthy and unhealthy looks like in a friendship or relationship, and to prevent domestic abuse when they reach adulthood.

“We’ve worked with our partners at York St John University, Creative Start and a local author and illustrator to produce some fantastic resources that children in the area will benefit from as they are rolled out into schools.

" It was amazing to see the young peoples’ reaction to the piece of theatre - they asked lots of questions and made lots of comments."

To find out more about the Healthy Relationships campaign, email hwesterman@nspcc.org.uk