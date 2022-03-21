A VILLAGE in North Yorkshire has raised over £11,000 for Ukrainian refugees.
The community of Tockwith, a village near Harrogate, has raised £11,655 (as of Monday, March 21), in three weeks for the 900 Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Milanowek, a town in Poland, 24 miles from the capital Warsaw.
Organiser Jim Tinsley, and other Tockwith residents set up a Go Fund Me page on March 2 with the aim of raising £2,000.
They chose Milanowek as Jim has expat friends there, Andrew Peter Eddles and Malcolm Veitch, who are housing refugee families.
The fundraiser reached £2,000 in 48 hours, and £7,000 in 10 days.
Jim said he wanted to use his connections in Poland to help the refugees there rather than just give a gesture of support, after Tockwith Church lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
