POLICE are trying to trace a man after the theft of an iPhone from McDonald's.
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a customer's iPhone in McDonald's in Scarborough town centre.
They say it happened on Monday, March 7 when a man approached a group of girls and spoke to them before leaving the table and taking an iPhone 12 belonging to one of the girls.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jacob Rushworth or email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220039770 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.