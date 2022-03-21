PUPILS at Norton College have been told they will need to work at home tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday due to very high levels of staff absence due to COVID-19.

A letter to parents from the headteacher Tim Johnson said that as a result the school needed to implement its COVID-19 contingency plan

He said: "The health, safety and welfare of our students, staff, families and the community are always at the forefront of the decisions we make as a school. As I said in Friday’s letter to parents, we are currently experiencing very high levels of staff absence and the majority of this is due to COVID-19. The number of staff who are absent has further increased today.

"Regrettably, this means that we cannot safely accommodate all students in the school and we need to implement our COVID-19 contingency plan with effect from tomorrow, Tuesday 22nd March.

"This is a difficult decision which has been made in consultation with Trustees and the local Public Health Team. All Year 9 students will move to home learning for two full working days: Tuesday 22nd March and Wednesday 23rd March 2022.

" As outlined in our COVID-19 contingency plan, we are prioritising students in Years 10, 11, 12 and 13 for face-to-face education, as these students are following examination courses. We have chosen Year 9 to move to remote education in the first instance, as these children are more familiar with the remote education process than younger students.

" We hope very much that staffing levels will have improved by Thursday and that we can welcome Year 9 students back into school at that stage. Clearly, there is the chance that this will not be the case but we will notify you of any changes as soon as we are able to do so.

"Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support at this time. If you have any concerns or questions, do not hesitate to get in touch, either by telephone or by emailing admin@nortoncollege.net"